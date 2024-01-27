Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.5 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

WKCMF opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $132.41. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $167.16.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.