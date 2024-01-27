Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.5 days.
Wacker Chemie Stock Performance
WKCMF opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day moving average is $132.41. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $167.16.
About Wacker Chemie
