Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAFU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wah Fu Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.