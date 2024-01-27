Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Wajax Price Performance
Wajax stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.
About Wajax
