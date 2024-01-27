Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP John R. Furner Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,242 shares in the company, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $164.27. 5,248,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,315. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.47. The company has a market cap of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

