Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBD opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after acquiring an additional 711,820 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth $152,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.