Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 3.0 %

WMG opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,534,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,374,000 after acquiring an additional 202,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,923,000 after acquiring an additional 302,892 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

