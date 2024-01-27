Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,846.40

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,846.40 ($48.87) and last traded at GBX 384.60 ($4.89), with a volume of 279597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($4.87).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
