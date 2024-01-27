Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Waters were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Waters by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 835,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,688,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 241,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.93.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

