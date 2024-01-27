WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 256.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WAVD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 15,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,771. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. WaveDancer has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 357.77% and a negative net margin of 125.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WaveDancer in the second quarter worth $100,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in WaveDancer during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

