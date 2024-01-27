WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 29,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.4% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. 20,817,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.