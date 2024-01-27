Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Up 265.9% in January

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, an increase of 265.9% from the December 31st total of 163,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wearable Devices stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Wearable Devices worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLDS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Wearable Devices has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures.

