Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 25.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 245.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEAV

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.