Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Alan Taylor Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. On average, analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Weave Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 25.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 245.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Weave Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEAV

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.