Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Charles L. Wilkins Sells 3,966 Shares

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.21. 818,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,296. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,363,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after buying an additional 157,973 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $4,438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Webster Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

