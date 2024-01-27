Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.46.

WBS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,296. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.72%.

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

