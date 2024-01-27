Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

WBS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.46.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

WBS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 818,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,632,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

