Webster Financial’s (WBS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 818,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,296. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

