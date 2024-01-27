Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. 1,037,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 29.11%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,749,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

