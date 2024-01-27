WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.81. 375,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 938,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.14. The company has a market cap of C$946.07 million, a P/E ratio of -197.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

