Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.42. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 106,319 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 344,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,433 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

