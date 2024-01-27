Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.23

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.42. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 106,319 shares traded.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.