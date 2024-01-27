Wells Fargo & Company Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.14. 8,356,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $367.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

