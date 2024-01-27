WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 425,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in WesBanco by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,817,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 19.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

