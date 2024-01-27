West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Posts Earnings Results

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCZC stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. West Coast Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $251.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72.

West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.

