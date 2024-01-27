Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) CEO David L. Payne Sells 15,000 Shares

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.7 %

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,819. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

