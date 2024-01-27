Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $444,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,001,454.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

