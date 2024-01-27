Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 748.02%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

