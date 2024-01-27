Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
