Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

