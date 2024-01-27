WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%.

WestRock has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

WRK opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 9.3% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Get Our Latest Report on WRK

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.