WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeTrade Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WETG. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WeTrade Group by 3,842.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 806,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 786,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter.
WeTrade Group Price Performance
WETG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375. WeTrade Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.
About WeTrade Group
WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WeTrade Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.