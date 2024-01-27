WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 506,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in WEX by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,870 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

WEX stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.18. 227,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $208.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

