Weyerhaeuser Declares Variable Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,168,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,690. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

