Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %

WY opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

