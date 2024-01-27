Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WHLRD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 6,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,563 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

