Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of Where Food Comes From worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WFCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. 4,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.62. Where Food Comes From has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Where Food Comes From ( NASDAQ:WFCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

