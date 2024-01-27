Whirlpool (WHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after buying an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 414.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $21,954,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

