White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in January

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
White Gold Trading Down 8.5 %
Shares of WHGOF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20. White Gold has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.35.
About White Gold
