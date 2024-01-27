WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Short Interest Update

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 579,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

WildBrain Stock Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.17.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

