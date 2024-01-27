Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 68.4% in January

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on WVVI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WVVI remained flat at $5.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.69.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Willamette Valley Vineyards
- What is a Dividend King?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.