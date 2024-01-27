Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 68.4% in January

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI remained flat at $5.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Featured Articles

