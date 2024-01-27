William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in January

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WMPN opened at $12.96 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 million, a PE ratio of 162.02 and a beta of -0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 150.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMPN. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 101.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of William Penn Bancorporation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

