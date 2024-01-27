Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 255 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $12,783.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,925.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
WLFC traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $60.70.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 12.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
