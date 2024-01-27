Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Wintrust Financial has a payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

WTFC stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. 308,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,764. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

