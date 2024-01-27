Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 133,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Wintrust Financial worth $27,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 347.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. 308,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial



Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

