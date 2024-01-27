Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Up 17.8% in January

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.31. The company had a trading volume of 308,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,764. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

