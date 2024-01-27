WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 902,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WiSA Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WISA remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. 2,500,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $14.70.
WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 629.23% and a negative net margin of 614.50%.
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th.
About WiSA Technologies
WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.
