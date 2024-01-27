WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 656.8% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 325.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

WCBR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,197. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

