WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGZD. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,400,000.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $21.91 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.