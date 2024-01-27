WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.64. 2,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Get WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.