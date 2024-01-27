WNS (NYSE:WNS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

WNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE:WNS opened at $70.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. WNS has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $94.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at $5,081,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in WNS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 724,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,578,000 after buying an additional 46,968 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 11.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

