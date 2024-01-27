Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Woodward worth $14,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.30. 486,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Woodward’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

