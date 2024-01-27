Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Up 34.4% in January

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,300 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 481,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Woodward Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.30. 486,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34. Woodward has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

