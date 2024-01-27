Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Woolworths Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Get Woolworths alerts:

About Woolworths

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.